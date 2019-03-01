SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to find a missing and endangered man who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day.

Anthony Tyler Granlee was last spotted around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 when he walked away from Delta Woods Park in Spring Hill, deputies say.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says Granlee is 18 but "has a diminished mental capacity of that of a 12-year-old."

He is described as a black man, who weighs 150 pounds and stands 5-foot-7. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red T-shirt with gold graphics, along with blue jeans and black shoes with marijuana leaves on them.

Investigators say Granlee frequently visits the Walmart on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, as well as the location on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Deputies say he might also be trying to travel to Tallahassee, where he once lived.

Anyone who knows where he might be should call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

