Hernando County

2 people hurt in shooting at Brooksville bar

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting overnight at a bar, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Opinions bar, located at 19201 Cortez Blvd., the agency said in a news release.

More information is expected later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

