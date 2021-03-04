2 people hurt in shooting at Brooksville bar

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting overnight at a bar, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Opinions bar, located at 19201 Cortez Blvd., the agency said in a news release.
More information is expected later.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
