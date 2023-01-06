Deputies: 2 people shot in 'domestic-related' incident at Brooksville home

Authorities say there is no danger to the local community.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies say two adults were shot Friday evening at a home in Brooksville.

At around 9:18 p.m., two people were involved in a domestic-related shooting at a home on Powell Road and their conditions are not yet known, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say there is no danger to the local community and the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.