Deputies: 2 people shot in 'domestic-related' incident at Brooksville home

Authorities say there is no danger to the local community.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies say two adults were shot Friday evening at a home in Brooksville.

At around 9:18 p.m., two people were involved in a domestic-related shooting at a home on Powell Road and their conditions are not yet known, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say there is no danger to the local community and the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous. 

