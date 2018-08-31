SPRING HILL, Fla.—Five Hernando County deputies were sickened by an unknown airborne substance while trying to serve a felony warrant Thursday night at a house on Holiday Drive in Spring Hill.

It happened around 7 p.m. after two people at the home gave the deputies permission to search the place.

When they realized something was in the air, the deputies immediately went back outside; but they grew lightheaded. Emergency crews treated them at the scene.

The two people at the house also experienced similar symptoms. They were detained and treated.

Deputies did not find the wanted person for whom they were searching.

The Hernando County HAZMAT Team is trying to identify the substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

