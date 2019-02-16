SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who they say may be in danger.

Kyle Kinderman, 29, was last seen about 7 p.m. in the Delta Woods Park area of Spring Hill.

Deputies say he has made statements that have officials concerned for his welfare.

He is 6-foot-1, 170-190 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tribal tattoo with planets on his right shoulder, an alien tattoo on his inside right bicep and a homemade tattoo of a music symbol on one of his calves.

He was last seen wearing khaki jogging pants and a black T-shirt with small white stars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hernando deputies at (352) 754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.