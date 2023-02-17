1 person shot in Hernando County; alleged shooter 'hiding' from law enforcement

The shooting happened in the area of Star and Erma roads, authorities said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting one person on Friday in Brooksville, according to authorities.

Law enforcement said the shooting happened in the area of Star and Erma roads just before 5 p.m. Authorities believe the alleged shooter, Steve Roosa, 64, is armed with several guns and hiding in a house in the surrounding neighborhood. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with an unshaven face at the time of the reported shooting, the sheriff's office said.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown conditions, the sheriff's office said. Deputies say they believe there is another shooting victim in the house that they are trying to reach.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨@HernandoSheriff is searching for this man -- Steve Roosa. Sheriff Nienhuis says he is believed to be involved in an active shooter situation

📸from @HernandoSheriff pic.twitter.com/6yXHzytd11 — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) February 18, 2023

There was a fire on the property which hindered rescue efforts Friday evening.

Deputies have not released a motive behind the shooting. If anyone in the area sees the suspected shooter, you're encouraged to call 911. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a video.