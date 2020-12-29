Silver Alert issued for Spring Hill woman last seen Monday night

Authorities say she is believed to be driving a white 2020 Kia Forte with Florida tag 8755VR.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman who was last seen at her home at 10 p.m. Monday in Spring Hill, according to investigators.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Alda Assuncao Miranda was reported missing by her family Tuesday morning after they could not get ahold of her. She also did not show up to work, deputies said.

This is not the first time Miranda has gone missing, deputies said. One time she could not be found for 12 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

Miranda's family and employer said lately she has been getting more forgetful, according to first responders.

Miranda is believed to be driving a white 2020 Kia Forte with Florida

tag 8755VR.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or their local law enforcement agency.

