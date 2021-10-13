Detectives seek help in solving 2018 murder of 22-year-old man in Spring Hill

Nearly three years after Alek Smith was killed, the sheriff's office is looking for any information that could help them find who's responsible.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, detectives say Alek Smith was killed when someone broke into his home in Spring Hill.

Now, nearly three years later, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still asking for help in finding who killed the 22-year-old.

In 2019, the sheriff's office said Smith was survived by his young daughter, girlfriend, brother and parents.

Even the smallest piece of information may be useful.



Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Detective Tom

Cameron at 352-754-6830. Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can submit tips to Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or online.