Sheriff: Man steals ambulance from hospital, gets it stuck in the mud

He was charged with grand theft auto.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Grand theft auto -- ambulance edition?

That's the charge one man faces after deputies say he stole an ambulance at a hospital.

Hernando Sheriff's deputies say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say 29-year-old Trey Cornwell hopped in the ambulance parked in the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville and drove off.

Cornwell drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off of Port Court and got it stuck in the mud and sand when he neared a body of water off Port Court, the agency said.

Deputies say witnesses told them he left the ambulance there and went to a nearby shopping plaza.

Cornwell was arrested shortly after near the Hernando County Sheriff's Office substation at 1231 Kass Circle and was charged with grand theft auto, the sheriff's office said.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and is held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, deputies say.