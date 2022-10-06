Deputies: Man arrested after saying he had a bomb in Spring Hill Publix

Andres Miguel Alonso, 22, was arrested for false report of a bomb.

SPRING HILL, Fla — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said he falsely claimed to have a bomb strapped to his body at a Publix in Spring Hill.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a bomb threat around noon after a Publix representative called 911 explaining Andres Miguel Alonso told an associate he had a bomb that would detonate in ten minutes.

It's reported that Publix associates weren't able to see anything suspicious because Alonso had himself wrapped in a large blanket.

Deputies say Alonso remained in the store for a short time, talking with multiple managers before leaving.

"Managers quickly began evacuating the store, in the event the suspect left an explosive device inside," the agency wrote in a news release. "In an abundance of caution, surrounding stores were contacted so they too could evacuate the premises."

When deputies arrived at the scene, Alonso was found outside the store and was immediately taken into custody.

The store was searched twice in addition to a drone search of the roof. Soon after, the parking area was opened, and shoppers and Publix associates were allowed back inside.