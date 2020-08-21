Judge: Woman never allowed to own animals in Hernando County again

The woman faces nine counts of animal cruelty.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A judge issued an injunction against a woman from ever owning any type of animal in Hernando County.

Additionally, all of Colleen Meyer's dogs and puppies, which are currently held at Hernando County Animal Services, have been relinquished to the county. She has been charged with nine counts of animal cruelty.

On August 8, someone called 911 to report a man was being attacked by three dogs at 5370 California Street. First responders found the man with severe injuries from dog bites to his right leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Before he was taken to the hospital, he told authorities he had been visiting a friend at the property and heard puppies whimpering as he was leaving. The man said he went to investigate and that's when he was allegedly attacked by the dogs.

Animal Enforcement Officers began searching for the two male dogs, who were still on the loose. They were able to catch one of them.

When AEOs were impounding the female dog, they found a total of eight newborn puppies in an enclosed and unventilated travel trailer without air conditioning, food or water. Deputies say the temperature inside the trailer was extreme.

The temperature taken inside the travel trailer was 108 degrees, deputies say, but noted the door had been left open for about 30 minutes prior to taking the temperature.

AEOs also noticed the female dog was emaciated with her hip, back and rib bones protruding.

Initially, seven puppies were removed from the trailer and were warm to the touch, panting profusely, wet with sweat and whimpering. The puppies were put inside the air-conditioned cab of the AEOs car and taken to Hernando County Animal Services with their mom.

The next day, enforcement officers went back to the scene to speak with witnesses. During that time, Collen Meyer, the dogs and puppies' owner, arrived and informed them eight puppies should have been in the trailer.

According to officials, the last puppy was found in the trailer under a piece of furniture. It was taken to Animal Services and reunited with its mom and the others.

Meyer was issued citations for animal bite, mistreatment, and unrestrained animal. She was also served an arrest warrant for nine counts of animal cruelty.

