Hernando County

2 men accused of armed robbery at Dade City gas station; search underway

The men drove off down Cortez Boulevard in a gray SUV, according to the sheriff's office.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
File photo.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for two armed men accused of robbing a gas station early Friday morning in Dade City.

Deputies responded before 8 a.m. to the Chevron on Cortez Boulevard, according to a sheriff's office news release. Both men wore masks and at least one of them was armed with a knife, the agency said.

It's believed the accused robbers drove off in a gray SUV and headed westbound on Cortez Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

