Hernando County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old

Avery Mercado was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home located on Spring Prairie Road, the sheriff's office said.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Brooksville 13-year-old, according to a news release.

Avery Mercado was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home located on Spring Prairie Road, the sheriff's office said.

Mercado is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 96 pounds with blonde highlighted hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing.

The sheriff's office says the 13-year-old suffers from behavioral and medical conditions and she does not have her medication with her.