Hernando County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Brooksville 13-year-old, according to a news release.
Avery Mercado was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home located on Spring Prairie Road, the sheriff's office said.
Mercado is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 96 pounds with blonde highlighted hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing.
The sheriff's office says the 13-year-old suffers from behavioral and medical conditions and she does not have her medication with her.
If you have seen, or know the current whereabouts of the teen, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.