SPRING HILL, Fla. — A baby boy was transported to the hospital after Hernando County deputies and rescue workers say the child was left in a vehicle in the 12000 block of Elgin Boulevard.

Deputies said the child's father was working overnight and when he got home Friday morning he found the child in the mother's vehicle.

First responders said the child's condition was critical when he was transported to the hospital.

MORE: What's the law in Florida for leaving kids in cars? You may be surprised

This is a developing story. Stay with the 10News app for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP