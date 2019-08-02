SPRING HILL, Fla. — Six people were injured after a car plowed into a Beef O'Brady's restaurant in Spring Hill. And now, the 65-year-old woman driver is being cited with improper/unsafe equipment after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found her brakes were malfunctioning.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on Spring Hill Drive. Troopers said a 2007 Saturn sedan driven by Barbara Markowski lost control, drove over the median and the westbound lanes, went onto the shoulder, through a flower bed and side-swiped a truck that was towing a trailer.

Markowski's car then drove through the parking lot, hit a parked car and crashed into the Beef O'Brady's. One woman was sitting on the side of the window eating lunch with a friend. She was pinned underneath the car.

Another man was inside the restaurant with his veteran buddies when the impact knocked them all out of their seats.

Two people were airlifted from the scene, two drove to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, and two more were taken by ambulance to Oak Hill Hospital.

A Hernando County building inspector determined the structural integrity of the restaurant was still intact despite the crash.

