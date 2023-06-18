Bicyclist killed in Hernando County crash

The driver of the car couldn't see the bicyclist, troopers said.

BROOKRIDGE, Fla. — A 35-year-old man from Weeki Wachee was killed after he was hit by a driver while riding his electric bicycle in Hernando County, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said in a news release.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Sunshine Grove Road just north of Montour Street in Brookridge.

The electric bicyclist was going southbound on Sunshine Grove Road at the same time and in the same direction as a driver in a Chrysler 200.