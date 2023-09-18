Hernando sheriff: Body with 'distinct' marks found floating down river

Authorities said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition having been in the water for some time.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Authorities are trying to identify the body of a man who was found floating down the Withlacoochee River over the weekend.

A neighbor in the area called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office around 1 p.m. Sunday and told authorities two people in their canoe flagged him to report what they found, according to the agency. They then continued down the river.

The body was eventually recovered from the water by crews using an airboat. Authorities also searched the riverbank for any evidence related to the man's death, the sheriff's office said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tried to find the two canoers, but its efforts came up empty.

In the meantime, work is ongoing to determine the man's cause of death and identity, which may take some time as the sheriff's office says it was "in the advanced stages of decomposition" given that was in the water for an extended period of time.

The body is said to have "various and distinct scars, marks and/or tattoos."