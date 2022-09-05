Man seriously hurt following shooting near Brooksville 7-Eleven

Deputies say the suspected shooter was found nearby and was taken into custody.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John Gary Grubbs Boulevard and Daniel Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said at this time they believe an argument between two men led to the shooting.

The suspected shooter was found nearby in a mobile home park and was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said the community is not in danger.

The sheriff's office said more information regarding the shooting will be released as it becomes available.