BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are on the scene of a bank robbery in Brooksville.

Now, investigators are looking for a man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie seen carrying a black bag. He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall and in his early 20s.

The sheriff's office says he was last seen running behind the Discovery Point Daycare.