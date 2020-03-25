BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a situation involving a person who barricaded themselves inside a building "resolved peacefully" and they were taken into custody.

Most law enforcement vehicles soon will leave the area.

It's not yet known what led up to the incident or why the person was wanted.

The previous story is below.

---

People in the Sherman Hills subdivision are asked to stay inside as law enforcement responds to a person barricaded inside a building.

It's happening Tuesday evening in the area of Satinleaf Run and Potentilla Court, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the SWAT and sheriff's office crisis response teams are responding.

