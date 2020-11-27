Deputies: Brooksville Walmart back open after tractor-trailer fire outside shut it down

Investigators said a deputy heard an explosion at the store just after 5 a.m. Friday.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at a Walmart in Brooksville.

Investigators said a deputy heard an explosion near the store just after 5 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office said while checking out the noise, the deputy came across three tractor-trailers and one was on fire.

Investigators said the deputy was able to get the only person found in the tractor-trailers out and to safety.

Once other deputies got to the store they worked to get it evacuated since the fire was so close to the building, the sheriff's office said. The store had just opened for Black Friday shoppers and several people were evacuated, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said when firefighters got there, the other two tractor-trailers had caught fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and say nobody was hurt.

The store reopened at 8 a.m. but the sheriff's office says the cause of the original explosion/fire is still under investigation.

