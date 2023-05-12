Brooksville high school teacher charged with battery against another teacher

Deputies say Michael Anthony DeJesus was having a conversation with another teacher when it became heated.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville teacher was arrested for pushing another teacher following a "heated" conversation early Friday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:15 a.m., Michael Anthony DeJesus was having a conversation with another teacher when it became heated, deputies wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office said DeJesus told the other teacher to "get the **** out of my room," then aggressively walked over to the other teacher and pushed her with two hands in her upper chest area.

Deputies said the push caused the woman to step back two to three feet.

The incident was seen by two other staff members, who have provided statements, and was captured on security cameras.

DeJesus left the campus following the incident and went home. Deputies went to DeJesus' home where he admitted to pushing his co-worker because he was upset with her.

DeJesus was arrested for felony battery and was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center with a bond of $2,000.