Investigators say a house fire that displaced a family could have been set intentionally

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville family has been displaced after their house caught fire Sunday night.

Hernando County Fire Rescue crews responded to the Broad Street home just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said there were initial reports of a possible domestic situation and that the fire was intentionally set.

When crews from fire rescue and the Brooksville Fire Department arrived, they found the front porch of the home engulfed in flames and the fire spreading into the home. No one was inside and the fire was brought under control within a half-hour.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family of five. One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital for a medical emergency while he was working the fire, but was later discharged from the hospital.

Because the cause of the fire isn't currently known, and the initial report the fire may have been intentionally set, the state fire marshall has been called in to investigate.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are questioning a person who was taken into custody at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

