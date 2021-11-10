Brooksville home considered total loss in fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The cause of an overnight house fire remains under investigation, though its homeowner notes the home had no electricity and had been illuminated with candles.
Crews responded around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday to the house in the area of Oakdale Avenue and West Street on a report of fire, according to a Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services news release.
It was said to be fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived — a total of 18 people, including two fire engines. Crews attacked the blaze with several hoses, and it was put out within 25 minutes.
Firefighters say the home was a total loss, adding that they were told candles helped to light the home.
While work continues to figure out how the fire started, officials remind people not to leave candles unattended.