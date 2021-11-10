Brooksville home considered total loss in fire

An investigation is ongoing into its cause.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The cause of an overnight house fire remains under investigation, though its homeowner notes the home had no electricity and had been illuminated with candles.

Crews responded around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday to the house in the area of Oakdale Avenue and West Street on a report of fire, according to a Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services news release.

It was said to be fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived — a total of 18 people, including two fire engines. Crews attacked the blaze with several hoses, and it was put out within 25 minutes.

Firefighters say the home was a total loss, adding that they were told candles helped to light the home.