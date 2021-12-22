Brooksville home engulfed in flames just days before Christmas

The homeowner left the house after finding his living room on fire, officials say.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Just days before Christmas, a house in Hernando County is considered a total loss after a devastating fire.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services say they received a call from the homeowner reporting a house fire on the 7000 block of Gordon Loop in Brooksville.

According to firefighters, the homeowner evacuated the house after finding his living room on fire. The fire caused "extensive damage" to the home, resulting in a total loss. The homeowner will be staying with family.

HCFES says they arrived on scene in six minutes and put out the fire within 9 minutes. According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire was electrical.