Dog wakes up owner during house fire in Brooksville, firefighters say

The home is a "total loss" and there weren't any working smoke alarms, according to fire officials.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man and his dog are safe after a fire ravaged their home early Monday morning, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services says.

Unfortunately, the home is a "total loss," crews said.

The homeowner told firefighters his dog woke him up and they were able to escape the fire without getting hurt. He also told firefighters he'd had a fire in the fireplace and believes a log rolled out and ignited the floor. Fire investigators on scene say what the owner said is likely what happened, based on evidence.

Firefighters say there weren't any working smoke detectors in the home.

Fire crews from the Brooksville Fire Department helped bring the fire under control.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services says you should change smoke detector batteries twice a year and "conduct routine fire risk assessment on your homes." And, fireplaces should be properly maintained and should have protectives screens in front of them.

