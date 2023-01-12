Deputies: Second man dies after 'domestic-related' shooting in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the two adult men who were involved shot each other and were related.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A second man who was shot during a "domestic-related" incident on Jan. 6 died from his injuries early Thursday morning, according to a news update.

The initial report said the first man died on the scene, and the second man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Both men were listed as victims, so their identities were withheld under Marsy's Law.