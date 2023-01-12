x
Hernando County

Deputies: Second man dies after 'domestic-related' shooting in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the two adult men who were involved shot each other and were related.
Credit: Chaikom - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A second man who was shot during a "domestic-related" incident on Jan. 6 died from his injuries early Thursday morning, according to a news update.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the two adult men who were involved shot each other and were related. 

   

The initial report said the first man died on the scene, and the second man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition. 

Both men were listed as victims, so their identities were withheld under Marsy's Law.

Deputies said no other people were involved in the shooting. 

