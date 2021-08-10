Brooksville sandbag site opens ahead of expected tropical storm

The site is self-serve and will be open 24 hours a day.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — As the tropics heat up, the city of Brooksville is helping everyone get prepared.

On Tuesday, the city opened a self-serve sandbag site as hurricane center forecasters anticipate an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system to develop into Tropical Storm Fred sometime during the day.

The site is located at the Department of Public Works facility at 600 S. Brooksville Ave. It will remain open for 24 hours a day until further notice.

The city will provide bags, sand and shovels to use, but people are responsible for filling and transporting their own sandbags.