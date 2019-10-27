BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 40-year-old who got into a fight with another man ended up shooting him to death, leaving him behind in a running car, deputies say.

Hernando County deputies received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the area of Seidel Street and Cortez Boulevard, the sheriff's office says. They were told a man was shot and the person accused of shooting him, later identified as John Baumstark, drove off.

Deputies responded and found a running car, in "drive," with the driver in the seat and his foot on the brake pedal. He was dead with several gunshot wounds to the body.

Witnesses said Baumstark and another man earlier were at a party and got into some sort of fight. Not long thereafter, though, they made up and reportedly shook hands.

Both left together in the same car.

A person in the neighborhood heard the shooting and saw the man running away. When asked if he shot someone, Baumstark replied, "Yes," deputies say.

He was eventually taken into custody at his home on Ester Drive without incident.

Baumstark is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

