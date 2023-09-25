Sheriff: Man arrested for murder months after shooting man in Brooksville

The man was able to tell investigators who shot him before he died at the hospital.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two months after a man was shot and later died in Brooksville, deputies say they have arrested the gunman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Flashback to the early morning hours of July 25: Hernando County deputies and fire crews were called to Josephine Street near East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in regards to a shooting. The caller reportedly told authorities a person had been shot and they were lying in the roadway.

Within minutes, deputies say they were on the scene with first responders and found a man in the roadway. He had been shot at least once and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A few days later, on Aug. 1, deputies say the man was able to talk to detectives. It was at this time the man was able to give authorities the name of the shooter — 27-year-old Qua'mondre Merriweather, aka Puff.

The man later died at the hospital due to complications from the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

After the new information identifying the accused shooter, detectives said they worked with the State Attorney's Office. On Sept. 22, a warrant for Merriweather's arrest was issued.

Merriweather was then arrested and charged with second-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond, deputies said. They added if Merriweather is released on bond, he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.