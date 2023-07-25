Deputies investigate overnight shooting in Hernando County

Investigators are following up on leads and processing evidence Tuesday morning.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is working to find out who shot a man overnight in south Brooksville.

Deputies said were called just before 2 a.m. to Josephine Street off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by a 911 caller who reported that a person had been shot and was lying in the road.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Paramedics began tending to the man's injuries before he was transported to a local trauma center. Deputies say his condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office is following up on leads and processing evidence as the investigation continues Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-990-TIPS or **TIPS from a cell phone or online.