Driver killed after tractor-trailer makes U-turn in his path

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 and Hale Road.

Troopers say a man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound on SR-50 while a man in a sedan was driving westbound. At the Hale Avenue intersection, the tractor-trailer made a U-turn into the path of the sedan, causing the car to crash into the trailer being towed, according to FHP.