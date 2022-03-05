Firefighters extinguish brush fire near apartment complex, dealership in Brooksville

The fire consumed about five acres before it was put out.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services successfully put out a brush fire in Brooksville Saturday afternoon.

At around 11 a.m., firefighters received a call from a 16-year-old boy who said "a campfire in the woods got out of control and quickly spread into the surrounding trees and brush."

Fire crews responded to the brush fire behind an apartment complex on Barclay Avenue and found a half-acre brush fire "spreading quickly."

The fire consumed about five acres and posed a threat to a nearby car dealership on Cortez Boulevard, the apartment complex and nearby buildings, Hernando County Fire said.