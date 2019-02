SPRING HILL, Fla.—A vehicle ran into a Dollar General Friday afternoon in Spring Hill.

Hernando County deputies said the vehicle slammed into a pillar at the store.

Two elderly people were involved but refused EMS, deputies said.

