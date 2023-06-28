Hernando County Animal Services suspends intake of cats due to virus

The suspension will allow isolation for impacted animals.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A virus among cats and kittens has prompted the suspension of intakes at Hernando County Animal Services, the county announced Wednesday.

Feline panleukopenia has been detected among the cat population at the kennel, and Hernando County Animal Services is following best practices to protect the remaining shelter population, a news release said. It's a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

During the suspension, it will allow an isolation period for sick and exposed animals. The virus is most dangerous to kittens that can be too small for protective vaccinations, the shelter said.

"Our primary responsibilities are the health and safety of the animals and the citizens we serve," Hernando County Animal Services Manager, James Terry, said in a statement. "Although difficult, the decision to temporarily suspend feline intake services is the best way to meet those responsibilities.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to provide the best care and return to normal operations."

While Hernando County Animal Services monitors the issue, they will continue testing and supportive care for the cats and kittens impacted by the virus. Another notice will be sent out when normal feline operations return after the approval of Hernando County's staff veterinarian.

Additionally, the Hernando County government has been made aware that panleukopenia is present in the community.

Cat owners should contact their vet if they start to see signs of generalized depression, loss of appetite, high fever, lethargy, vomiting, severe diarrhea, nasal discharge and dehydration.