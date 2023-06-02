Toddler hit by car in Brooksville being investigated as an accident

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday evening after they were hit by a car in Brooksville, Hernando County Fire Rescue said in a social media post.
It happened on Batten Road, according to Hernando County authorities.
The toddler was taken to a trauma center in Gainesville, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Their condition was not immediately released.
While details are scarce, the sheriff's office did say a family member was involved in the incident. At this time, it's being investigated as an accident.