Purple Alert issued for missing Hernando County woman

Christina Wall, 49, was last seen Wednesday.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public's help to locate a missing 49-year-old woman said to be endangered.

A Purple Alert has been issued for Christina Wall's disappearance, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Wall last was seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on doorbell camera video entering her car and leaving her Olive Street home. A family member who couldn't get in touch with Wall later went to her house, where her driver's license and cell phone were left behind.

Wall has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and is bipolar, according to the sheriff's office. She is reportedly 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.