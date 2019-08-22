HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff of Citrus County struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Hernando County.

Investigators say Sheriff Mike Prendergast, 62, was driving an unmarked sheriff's office patrol unit northbound on US-19, south of Woodland Water Boulevard, in the outside lane, when a pedestrian walked in or across the highway and into his path.

Prendergast struck the person, who died. The name of the person killed has not been released.

No charges have been filed.

Prendergast was elected sheriff of Citrus County in Nov. 2016. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs following his appointment by Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 22, 2011.

Prendergast is a Tampa native and served 31 years of active duty service as a Military Police Officer, with multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as assignments in Africa, Europe and Asia. He retired from active duty on October 1, 2009.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

