Man dead, another injured in shooting at Dade City home

DADE CITY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies say a double shooting Sunday in Dade City left one man dead and another injured.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at a home on Jodi West Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, a confrontation between two men resulted in both of them getting shot.

One of the men died at the scene while the other was transported to a trauma center for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies add that the shootings were domestic and there was no danger to the public.