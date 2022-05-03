x
Hernando County

Man dead, another injured in shooting at Dade City home

Deputies say a confrontation between two men resulted in both of them getting shot.
DADE CITY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies say a double shooting Sunday in Dade City left one man dead and another injured.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at a home on Jodi West Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, a confrontation between two men resulted in both of them getting shot. 

One of the men died at the scene while the other was transported to a trauma center for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

Deputies add that the shootings were domestic and there was no danger to the public.

The shootings remain under investigation.

