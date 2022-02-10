Deputies: 1 dead following Brooksville shooting

A man was taken into custody.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Robb Road. They say they responded to the home for a possible shooting.

When they arrived, deputies say they saw a man standing in the yard holding a gun. Another person was on the ground.

That person had been shot at least once and died, the sheriff's office says. Deputies say they are not releasing the person's identity due to Marcy's Law.

The man holding the gun was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says it "hopes" to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the shooting.