FHP: 1 dead after motorcyclist loses control, crashes into pole

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A passenger was killed late Thursday night when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a wooden pole, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before midnight on US-98 near Museum Court Road in Hernando County.
Investigators say the motorcyclist hit a curb before hitting the pole.
A passenger on the bike died at the scene of the wreck. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say both riders were not wearing a helmet.
