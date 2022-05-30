FHP: Motorcyclist dead, passenger injured following crash in Hernando County

A pickup truck turned into the motorcycle's path, resulting in the crash.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is critically hurt following a motorcycle crash overnight into Monday in Spring Hill, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of County Line Road and Waterfall Drive.

A pickup truck was driving eastbound on County Line Road in the left turn lane. At the same time, a motorcycle was driving westbound on County Line Road.

When the pickup got to the intersection, it turned left into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in both vehicles colliding.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital where he died. The 50-year-old woman who was riding with him is currently in the hospital listed in critical condition. Both are from Spring Hill, according to FHP.