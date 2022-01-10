At least 1 person killed in Spring Hill crash

Berkeley Manor Boulevard and Commerical Way are expected to be closed for several hours.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — At least one person is reported dead in a crash at Berkeley Manor Boulevard and Commerical Way (U.S. 19).

It happened Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the northbound lanes of Commercial Way are closed, with southbound traffic moving slowly. Traffic into Berkeley Manor from Commerical Way is blocked.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as the stretch of road is expected to be closed for several hours.