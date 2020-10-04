SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were found dead in Spring Hill.

The sheriff's office said a fire broke out Friday morning at a home near Dunkirk Road. Initial reports say there was a possible shooting near the home, deputies said.

Deputies said all three people were found dead inside the home. Fire crews found and extinguished a fire in a bedroom.

Deputies have closed the area to traffic, though there is no danger to the community.

The sheriff's office said the State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner's Office have been called to help investigate the scene.

