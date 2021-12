Atlanta Avenue between U.S. 19 and Cleaver Street is closed.

WEEKI WACHEE GARDENS, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are investigating a death in Weeki Wachee.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is happening in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Richmond Street.

Atlanta Avenue between U.S. 19 and Cleaver Street is closed.

Drivers are asked to look for an alternate route.