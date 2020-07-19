Large depression opens in Hernando County roadway

People are asked to watch out if driving in the area.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A large depression appeared to have formed Sunday on Deltona Boulevard, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shut down a northbound lane on Deltona Boulevard and closed Bay Drive, as well, in an effort to keep cars away.

But anyone in the area is advised to use caution.

It's not yet known when the roadway will be fixed.

