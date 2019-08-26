RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Deputies were searching for a woman who has medical conditions that need attention Monday.

Deputies say she was found early this morning in Pasco County.

Bonnie Poulsen, 64, had been last was seen around noon Monday from her home on Cedarfield Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies searched an area in the Whispering Oaks subdivision.

She is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown/blonde hair with brown eyes. Poulsen was believed to be wearing a dark shirt with a flower print, black Spandex pants and flip-flop sandals.

The sheriff's office says suffers from "medical conditions that require immediate attention."

"The Hernando County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for its assistance," deputies said in a news release.

