BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a shooting in Brooksville.
Investigators said one person was shot, but their injuries didn’t seem to be life-threatening.
Deputies said they didn’t think the shooting was random.
The person accused of shooting the other left the scene before investigators could get there, according to Hernando County deputies.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
