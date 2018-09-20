UPDATE: Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Janice Roy was located in a wooded area near Rural King on Commercial Way. She will be evaluated on scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue and then reunited with her family.

SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman who went missing near Tapestry Circle in Spring Hill.

Janice Roy, 73, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. She is 5-foot-7 and has short gray hair. Deputies say Roy suffers from periodic memory loss and confusion, and it's possible she is considering self-harm.

If you see Janice Roy or know where she may be, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (352) 754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

