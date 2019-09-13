SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are looking for the driver of a car accused of firing a gun near a deputy who was wrapping up an unrelated traffic stop.

It happened just before midnight Thursday on the eastbound side of County Line Road, just east of the Suncoast Parkway, in Spring Hill.

The deputy had handed the stopped driver his license back and was walking back to his patrol car when he saw a white car driving west on County Line Road. As the white car passed, the driver stuck his arm out the driver's window, pointed a gun into the air and shot twice.

The deputy took cover. And, the white car sped off.

Neither the deputy nor the driver from the traffic stop were hurt.

But, the deputy and other units have since been unable to find the white car.

Around 2:40 a.m. Friday, deputies got word that another person had just experienced a "similar situation."

The search is still underway to find the gunman. Authorities have only described him as a light-skinned man in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830.

